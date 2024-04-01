Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $75.80 and last traded at $76.08. Approximately 135,284 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 854,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on OLLI

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.53. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Larry Kraus sold 2,928 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $231,312.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Larry Kraus sold 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $231,312.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,401 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 58.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.