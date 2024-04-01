Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 5,111,681 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 154% from the previous session’s volume of 2,011,825 shares.The stock last traded at $1.93 and had previously closed at $1.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OLPX shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Olaplex from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.59.

Olaplex Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04. The company has a current ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 2.28.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Olaplex had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $111.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Olaplex’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olaplex

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLPX. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Olaplex by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,232,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,911,000 after buying an additional 2,124,323 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 34.6% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 74,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 19,019 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Olaplex by 579.2% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 252,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Olaplex in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

