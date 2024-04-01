Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.86.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ODD. Barclays raised their target price on Oddity Tech from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of Oddity Tech stock opened at $43.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.86. Oddity Tech has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $97.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.38 million. Analysts anticipate that Oddity Tech will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oddity Tech by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Oddity Tech by 4,139.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

