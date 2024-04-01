Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 65,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000. Juniper Networks accounts for 0.6% of Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNPR. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.27.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,408,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,353,848. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.63. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 92.63%.

In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $199,779.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $199,779.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $3,645,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,800 shares of company stock worth $8,122,949. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

