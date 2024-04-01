Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,000. Everest Group makes up 0.8% of Oak Thistle LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EG. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $9,914,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $5,821,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,866,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,016,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $778,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EG traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $398.04. The company had a trading volume of 190,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,452. Everest Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $331.08 and a one year high of $417.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $376.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.56.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.63 by $10.55. Everest Group had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 62.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EG shares. Citigroup lowered Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Everest Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $431.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Everest Group from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Everest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $484.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.67.

Insider Activity at Everest Group

In other news, Director Roger M. Singer purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $357.21 per share, with a total value of $178,605.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Roger M. Singer purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $357.21 per share, with a total value of $178,605.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kociancic purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $349.00 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,733 shares in the company, valued at $8,980,817. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,485 shares of company stock valued at $874,786. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

