Oak Thistle LLC Purchases Shares of 18,899 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,899 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $737,015,000 after purchasing an additional 80,345 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 492.3% during the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 21,979 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 11.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $599,203,000 after purchasing an additional 927,302 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 97.9% during the third quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 95,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 47,105 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $585,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,506,605.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $585,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,506,605.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,890 shares of company stock valued at $26,952,017 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU traded up $6.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.30. The stock had a trading volume of 44,228,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,372,564. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.32. The firm has a market cap of $137.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.28 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $127.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.62.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

