Oak Thistle LLC Invests $2.50 Million in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,000. Roper Technologies comprises about 0.7% of Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,782,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,737,302,000 after purchasing an additional 100,621 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,369,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,100,658,000 after buying an additional 74,241 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,473,416,000 after acquiring an additional 95,728 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,528,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,224,736,000 after acquiring an additional 42,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,987,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,554,000 after acquiring an additional 135,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROP. TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.25.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ROP traded down $7.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $553.62. 268,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,965. The company’s 50 day moving average is $549.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $527.35. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $430.03 and a twelve month high of $565.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.27%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

