Oak Thistle LLC Increases Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,762 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $842,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MANH traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $247.67. 254,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,627. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.50. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.91 and a 1 year high of $266.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.73 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 84.08%. The business had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.99 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MANH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at $14,207,022.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,207,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Further Reading

