Oak Thistle LLC Has $1.70 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,557 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 44,532 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $10,014,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,369 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $7,504,000 after acquiring an additional 15,655 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 33,025 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at $108,711,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total value of $522,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,787.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $1.46 on Monday, hitting $263.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,714. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.12. The firm has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $196.74 and a one year high of $264.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

