Oak Thistle LLC Has $1.66 Million Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 107.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRT. Creative Planning raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 21,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

FRT stock traded down $1.37 on Monday, reaching $100.75. 549,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,537. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $85.27 and a 12 month high of $107.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.88). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

