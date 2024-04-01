Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 15,801 Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,000. Grand Canyon Education makes up 0.6% of Oak Thistle LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $137.35. 129,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,036. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.01 and a 200 day moving average of $129.09. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.65 and a 12 month high of $144.94.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $278.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $198,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,656.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

