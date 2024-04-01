Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 130,984 WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 130,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000. Oak Thistle LLC owned 0.15% of WK Kellogg as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $2,319,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,119,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,657,000. Westhampton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get WK Kellogg alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on KLG. Barclays lifted their price target on WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on WK Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.45.

WK Kellogg Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of KLG traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.79. 1,269,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,827. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.97. WK Kellogg Co has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.84.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.87 million. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th.

About WK Kellogg

(Free Report)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.