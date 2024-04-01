Oak Thistle LLC Buys 2,286 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the quarter. EastGroup Properties accounts for approximately 0.5% of Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3,380.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In other EastGroup Properties news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $456,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,752,230.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

EGP traded down $3.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $176.24. 229,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.75 and a 12-month high of $188.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.33. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.19%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EGP shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.23.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

