Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 27,591 Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 135,627 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 207,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,647,000 after buying an additional 23,510 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after buying an additional 40,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,433,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,114,000 after buying an additional 1,059,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 314,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,506,000 after acquiring an additional 19,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $954,373.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REXR traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.84. 2,211,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,283. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.00. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $60.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4175 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.11%.

Several research analysts have commented on REXR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

