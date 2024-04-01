Oak Thistle LLC Acquires 13,855 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 154.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,855 shares during the period. Bunge Global comprises about 0.7% of Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. apricus wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 16,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Global Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Bunge Global stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.32. 1,072,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,794. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $86.10 and a 1 year high of $116.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.93 and its 200 day moving average is $100.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.89. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BG. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bunge Global in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunge Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.44.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

