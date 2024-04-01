Nvest Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 2,744 Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,986,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,934,000 after acquiring an additional 832,388 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 50.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,670,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,636,000 after buying an additional 891,343 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,483,000 after buying an additional 306,394 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,228,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,396,000 after buying an additional 23,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,218,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,495,000 after buying an additional 117,633 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

SPGP stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.48. 235,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,126. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $83.14 and a 52-week high of $106.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.64.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

