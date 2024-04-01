Nvest Financial LLC Has $439,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Nvest Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 68.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MU stock traded up $6.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.52. 29,799,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,123,373. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $127.38. The company has a market capitalization of $137.89 billion, a PE ratio of -36.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,226,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,890 shares of company stock worth $26,952,017 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Argus raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Fox Advisors raised shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.62.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

