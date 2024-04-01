Nvest Financial LLC Grows Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Nvest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 10.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Medtronic by 34.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 22.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $86.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,096,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,252,570. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

