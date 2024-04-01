Nvest Financial LLC Cuts Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Nvest Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for about 1.3% of Nvest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $840,885,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $802,968,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Progressive by 14.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,002,542,000 after buying an additional 2,666,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Progressive by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after buying an additional 1,361,665 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Progressive by 31.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,781,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $666,004,000 after buying an additional 1,154,591 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,949 shares of company stock worth $10,671,740. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $208.45. 885,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,425. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.24. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $209.19. The stock has a market cap of $122.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 12.92%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

