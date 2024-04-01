Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Shares Gap Up to $31.62

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.62, but opened at $33.30. Nuvei shares last traded at $33.38, with a volume of 429,195 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVEI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Nuvei from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Nuvei from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nuvei from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Nuvei from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Nuvei from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.24.

Get Nuvei alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nuvei

Nuvei Stock Up 5.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average of $21.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Nuvei had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $321.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nuvei Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Nuvei Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -666.56%.

Institutional Trading of Nuvei

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuvei by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,282,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,943,000 after buying an additional 54,472 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuvei by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 607,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after acquiring an additional 95,879 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its stake in Nuvei by 281.8% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 2,060,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,106,000 after buying an additional 1,520,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 488.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 628,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after buying an additional 521,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvei

(Get Free Report)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.