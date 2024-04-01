Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.97

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.97 and last traded at $38.65, with a volume of 552045 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.86.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NULV. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

