Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Friday, March 1st. BTIG Research raised shares of Nuvation Bio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nuvation Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1.40 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Nuvation Bio Trading Down 8.3 %

Nuvation Bio stock opened at $3.64 on Thursday. Nuvation Bio has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59. The company has a market cap of $793.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Nuvation Bio by 147.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Nuvation Bio by 133.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Nuvation Bio by 28.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

