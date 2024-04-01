NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Up 12.4%

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 12.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.11 and last traded at $5.97. 2,234,921 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 4,135,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SMR. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target (down previously from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuScale Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

NuScale Power Price Performance

Insider Transactions at NuScale Power

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 59,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $251,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NuScale Power by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,663,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,632,000 after purchasing an additional 126,883 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NuScale Power by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,391,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 172,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NuScale Power by 63.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,898 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in NuScale Power by 11.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after acquiring an additional 301,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in NuScale Power during the second quarter valued at $10,090,000. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

