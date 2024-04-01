Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.30

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 11600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Nova Leap Health Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.00 million, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.22.

Get Nova Leap Health alerts:

Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.17 million. Nova Leap Health had a negative return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. Research analysts expect that Nova Leap Health Corp. will post 0.0135411 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nova Leap Health Company Profile

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and skilled nursing care, meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders. Nova Leap Health Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Leap Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Leap Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.