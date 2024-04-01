Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Northern Technologies International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Northern Technologies International stock opened at $13.45 on Thursday. Northern Technologies International has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average of $12.57. The company has a market capitalization of $126.83 million, a P/E ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 5.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Technologies International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 432,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 86,952 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,911,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 214,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

