NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) Short Interest Down 22.5% in March

NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the February 29th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

NORMA Group Stock Performance

Shares of NOEJF stock remained flat at $13.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.31. NORMA Group has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $13.31.

Get NORMA Group alerts:

About NORMA Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. It also offers storm water management, landscape irrigation, and joining components for water infrastructure solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.