Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $278.00.

NDSN stock opened at $274.54 on Friday. Nordson has a 1 year low of $208.77 and a 1 year high of $276.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $263.13 and a 200 day moving average of $244.75. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total value of $517,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,799.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total value of $517,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,799.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total transaction of $526,659.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,856.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,313 shares of company stock worth $1,347,427. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Nordson by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

