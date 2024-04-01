Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Down 0.2%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $1.04. 88,836,517 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 93,245,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKLA. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Get Nikola alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nikola

Nikola Trading Down 0.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph R. Pike sold 75,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $51,110.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,790 shares in the company, valued at $292,257.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Nikola by 97.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nikola by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nikola by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Nikola by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.