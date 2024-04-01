NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.8% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.46.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,070,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,902,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 57.06%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.