NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.34

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$11.34 and last traded at C$11.29, with a volume of 1423589 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Eight Capital lifted their target price on NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank set a C$13.50 price objective on NexGen Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on NexGen Energy from C$11.50 to C$13.75 in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

NexGen Energy Trading Up 8.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.75 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.56, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 11.00.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.06). As a group, equities analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NexGen Energy

In other NexGen Energy news, Director Bradley John Wall sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total transaction of C$5,099,500.00. 8.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

