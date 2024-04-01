Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Trading Up 4%

Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) were up 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.51 and last traded at $7.51. Approximately 74,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 706,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

A number of analysts recently commented on NR shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Newpark Resources in a research note on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Newpark Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on Newpark Resources in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.70 million, a P/E ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 2.75.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $167.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. On average, analysts expect that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Newpark Resources in the third quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Newpark Resources by 374.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Newpark Resources by 252.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Newpark Resources in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Newpark Resources by 66.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

