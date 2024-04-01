New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:EDU opened at $86.82 on Thursday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $35.70 and a 52-week high of $98.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.35.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $869.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.01 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of New Oriental Education & Technology Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 582,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,739,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 158,968 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 483,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 186.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 193,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 125,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,990 shares during the last quarter.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

