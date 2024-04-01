New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Takes $1.51 Million Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rambus by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,383,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,179,655,000 after purchasing an additional 518,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,960,000 after acquiring an additional 314,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,855,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,434,000 after acquiring an additional 155,076 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 14.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,794,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,476,000 after acquiring an additional 616,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Rambus by 19.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,134,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,893,000 after buying an additional 515,657 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rambus Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of RMBS stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.64. 104,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,998. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.22.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Rambus had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 72.41%. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rambus news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.17, for a total value of $932,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,946,618.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,554 shares of company stock worth $5,264,708 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RMBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

