New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 8,197 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 74.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,197 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $1,987,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 10,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,541.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total transaction of $144,289.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,541.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 1,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.51, for a total transaction of $517,484.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,297,731.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUBB. StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.00.

Hubbell Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Hubbell stock traded up $2.09 on Monday, hitting $417.14. The company had a trading volume of 16,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $219.77 and a twelve month high of $419.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $372.74 and a 200-day moving average of $329.88.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

