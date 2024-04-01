New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases New Shares in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 16.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 2.8% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 4.5% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 5.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 2.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $128,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 25.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Down 0.3 %

Houlihan Lokey stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $127.79. 14,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,194. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.45. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.92 and a 1 year high of $133.80.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $511.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.90%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.59%.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.