New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases New Shares in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 16.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 2.8% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 4.5% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 5.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 2.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.
Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey
In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $128,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 25.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Houlihan Lokey Trading Down 0.3 %
Houlihan Lokey stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $127.79. 14,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,194. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.45. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.92 and a 1 year high of $133.80.
Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $511.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.90%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.59%.
About Houlihan Lokey
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Houlihan Lokey
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Consumer Sentiment Highest Since 2021, 3 Stocks Leading the Way
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- This Underrated Natural Gas Stock Could Rally Double-Digits Soon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.