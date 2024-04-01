New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Makes New Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $0.93 on Monday, reaching $389.72. 205,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,760. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.93 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $454.41 and a 200 day moving average of $441.92.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LULU shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $553.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $561.00 to $498.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.29.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

