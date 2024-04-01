New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Makes New $6.59 Million Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 107,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,588,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.41.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UBER traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.30. 1,450,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,981,576. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.74 and a 200-day moving average of $60.73. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $82.14. The firm has a market cap of $160.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.52, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

