New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 74.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,486,000 after buying an additional 1,487,620 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,580 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at $91,288,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 80.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,956,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,516,000 after purchasing an additional 874,268 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 1,106.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 774,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $207.98. The stock had a trading volume of 76,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.25. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.78 and a 1-year high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.85. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLDR. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.60.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

