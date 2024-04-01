New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 24,100 Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Permian Resources by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Permian Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Permian Resources by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 62,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. lifted its holdings in Permian Resources by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 33,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Permian Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ PR traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $17.58. 915,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,715,362. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.13. Permian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 15.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on PR shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Permian Resources

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert John Anderson sold 1,000,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $15,710,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 476,306 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,767.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 203,687 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $2,963,645.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,062,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,457,119.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert John Anderson sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $15,710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 476,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,482,767.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,925,918 shares of company stock valued at $516,919,777 over the last ninety days. 23.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Permian Resources

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.