New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 19,400 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,771,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 9,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $848,134.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,715,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 165,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $13,749,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352,864 shares in the company, valued at $29,404,157.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 9,107 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $848,134.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,715,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,120,568 shares of company stock valued at $64,473,782. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CELH. UBS Group upped their target price on Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Celsius from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.10.

Celsius Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CELH stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.45. The stock had a trading volume of 671,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,924,097. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.49 and its 200-day moving average is $62.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.23, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.86. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.77 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company’s revenue was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

