New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires New Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 21,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $702,978.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total value of $636,375.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $702,978.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,867 shares of company stock worth $11,016,089. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Floor & Decor Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FND stock traded down $1.36 on Monday, reaching $128.26. 100,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,561. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.30 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

About Floor & Decor

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

