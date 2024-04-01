New Gold (TSE:NGD) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.43

Shares of New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.43 and last traded at C$2.29, with a volume of 1153945 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.28.

NGD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.00, a P/E/G ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.84, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.54.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$271.22 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. Equities analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.1264302 EPS for the current year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

