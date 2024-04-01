Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) traded down 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.58 and last traded at $13.75. 22,683 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 481,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Nevro from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Nevro from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Nevro from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nevro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.23.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $116.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.93 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.22% and a negative net margin of 21.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 59,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,554,000 after purchasing an additional 431,136 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its stake in Nevro by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 750,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,148,000 after acquiring an additional 363,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Nevro by 256.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 45,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

