NeuroSense Therapeutics (NRSN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Price Performance

NRSN stock opened at $1.85 on Monday. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98.

Institutional Trading of NeuroSense Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 33,751 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NeuroSense Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeuroSense Therapeutics

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

