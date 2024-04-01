NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.97

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.97 and last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 1568836 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.37.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of NETSTREIT from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.34.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 166.11, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is presently 745.52%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 1,721.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 702.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the first quarter worth $64,000.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

