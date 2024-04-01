Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $613.27 and last traded at $608.51. 628,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,488,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $607.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.18.

Netflix Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $586.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.59. The company has a market cap of $265.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 273,767 shares of company stock worth $151,298,232. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

