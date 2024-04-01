Needham & Company LLC Raises Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Price Target to $23.00

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Alphatec in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $13.79 on Thursday. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $19.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Evan Bakst purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Evan Bakst bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $202,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $202,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 41,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $625,478.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,188,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,886,082.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,069 shares of company stock valued at $3,528,245. Corporate insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,976,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $90,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943,310 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,451,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,761,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,183,000 after buying an additional 1,410,693 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,996,794 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,282,000 after buying an additional 1,361,126 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

