nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NCNO shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on nCino from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get nCino alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on nCino

nCino Trading Up 4.1 %

Insider Activity at nCino

Shares of nCino stock opened at $37.38 on Wednesday. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -98.37, a P/E/G ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, insider April Rieger sold 1,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $47,391.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,538 shares in the company, valued at $4,699,796.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $129,860.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,113.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider April Rieger sold 1,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $47,391.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,796.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,935 shares of company stock worth $1,069,845. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in nCino by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 218.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 47.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of nCino by 643.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in nCino during the second quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

(Get Free Report

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.