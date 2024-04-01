nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Sells $36,480.00 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) Director Pamela Kilday sold 1,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,930 shares in the company, valued at $763,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,030,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,392. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.26, a P/E/G ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 0.48. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $37.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.81.

Get nCino alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of nCino by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of nCino by 218.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of nCino by 643.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in nCino by 41.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in nCino by 47.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NCNO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on nCino from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NCNO

About nCino

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.