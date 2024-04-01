National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Trading Up 4.3%

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) was up 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.38 and last traded at $5.37. Approximately 167,773 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 598,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NCMI shares. Wedbush increased their target price on National CineMedia from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $512.32 million, a P/E ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a net margin of 426.68% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $90.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 4,022.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 493,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 481,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

